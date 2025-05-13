KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — Two Chinese students from the National University of Singapore claimed trial in the Sessions Court today to a charge of attempting to cheat one of their mothers by faking a kidnapping here.

Free Malaysia Today reported that Zhang Runbao, 23, and Ye Yingxi, 18, allegedly tried to deceive Ye’s mother into paying a five million yuan (RM2.9 million) ransom on May 2 at a hotel along Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman in the capital.

They were accused of sending a video and making a phone call to Ye’s mother that showed Ye partially undressed, gagged, and appearing to be strangled, in a bid to extort money.

Under Section 511 of the Penal Code, they may face imprisonment of one to 10 years and may also be fined, if found guilty.

The duo also face an alternative charge under Section 417 of the Penal Code for cheating, which carries a maximum jail sentence of five years or a fine, if found guilty.

Judge Azrul Darus granted bail of RM30,000 to each accused with two sureties and ordered them to surrender their passports.

The court fixed May 27 for case management.

Deputy public prosecutor Noor Syafina Radzuan led the prosecution. Lawyers Ernie Sulastri Ahmad and Ramesh Sivakumar represented Zhang and Ye.



