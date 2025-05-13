PUTRAJAYA, May 13 — The interim moratorium on the implementation of a 45-hour work week for nurses has been extended by another month, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said today.

He said the extension was to enable the ministry to examine and understand various aspects of healthcare workers, especially welfare issues, before recommendations are presented to the Cabinet on July 1.

“The process is now in its final stage, and engagements have been held several times. But as I said before, I will not decide without a thorough understanding of the nursing programme and related matters.

“Going from here, it is for me to conclude, but what is important is to consider all factors so that whatever decision is made will be truly fair,” he told a press conference after attending the national-level Midwife Day and Nurses Day 2025 celebration, here.

Dzulkefly has been reported to have said that the Public Service Department had approved an interim period of three months, from Dec 1, 2024, to Feb 28, 2025, to prepare for the implementation of a 45-hour work week at the Ministry of Health.

On Nov 21 last year, Dzulkefly said that the change in shift work hours for nurses was appropriate, subject to the Public Service Remuneration System that was implemented on Dec 1, 2024.

He said the 45-hour work week set through the system was essentially reduced by one hour compared to 46 hours a week as provided under the General Orders.

Asked about the issue of nurses’ allowances that had been raised by the Malayan Nurses Union (MNU), he said the matter was still under discussion at the ministry level.

“I have directed that this matter be examined, and it will take some time because it is still at the discussion stage,” he said.

On March 9, the MNU sought a government review of all nurses’ allowances, including the RM1,000 per month regional allowance for those serving outside their home state. — Bernama