KUCHING, May 12 — Senator Abun Sui Anyit has announced that he is contesting for a vice-president (VP) post in Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), with the intention of representing ‘the voice of Borneo and the Dayak community’ in the party’s central leadership.

The PKR Hulu Rajang division head is among the 12 candidates vying for the four VP positions for the 2025-2028 term.

Others include Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, federal ministers Chang Lih Kang and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, and a deputy minister Datuk Seri R Ramanan.

The other candidates are Bayan Baru MP Sim Tze Tzin, Segamat MP R Yuneswaran, PKR Hulu Selangor chief Dr Sathia Prakash Nadarajan, former Selangor executive councillor Hee Loy Sian, National Entrepreneurship Institute chairman Mustaffa Kamil Ayub, and PKR Jempol chief Manivanan Gowin.

The PKR National Congress is scheduled to be held in Johor Bahru this May 21 to 24.

On his contest, Abun expressed hope that the delegates at the congress would give the chance for a Borneo representative as one of the elected four VPs.

“Together, we can create a history for a Borneo representative in this national party, which represents various races and religions.

“If elected, I will be a leader who listens and is determined to bring the voice of the grassroots to the party’s leadership level.”

Abun also called upon fellow PKR delegates to not belittle those whom they did not support.

“The party election is a family contest.

“We will celebrate the winners, but we will still embrace the non-winners,” added Abun, also PKR Sarawak information chief.

On a relevant matter, Abun affirmed his support for Nurul Izzah Anwar to be elected as PKR deputy president in the coming election.

Nonetheless, he also acknowledged both Nurul Izzah and incumbent Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli as the party’s ‘big names’ – each being highly capable and having their own strengths and advantages.

“If possible, I would like both of them to be deputy presidents I and II.

“However, the PKR constitution stipulates only one deputy president’s post. Like it or not, I have to make a rather difficult decision to choose between the two.

“Both have produced a great impact on the party. And I hope that whatever happens, both of them should still be given important roles to lead the party to a more glorious direction,” said Abun. — The Borneo Post



