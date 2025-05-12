PUTRAJAYA, May 12 – Tan Sri Azam Baki has today extended his gratitude to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim for consenting to his reappointment as Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner for another year.

In a statement, Azam described the royal assent as an honour for both him and the commission.

“Fully aware of the duties and trust placed upon me, I will continue to lead MACC’s efforts to eradicate all forms of corruption, abuse of power and misconduct in order to build a prosperous, just and harmonious nation,” he said.

He also thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the latter’s trust and continued support.

He said the commission remained committed to improving Malaysia’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) score and enhancing the country’s reputation internationally.

Azam’s new term will run from May 13, 2025 to May 12, 2026

The 62-year-old has held the position since March 9, 2020, succeeding Latheefa Koya, with previous one-year reappointments in May 2023 and May 2024.

His reappointment has since been met with criticism from some in the civil society, including from Anwar’s daughter Nurul Izzah who said the extension was “unwelcome”.