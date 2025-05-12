TAWAU, May 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the cooperation between Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN), and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) in the upcoming State Election (PRN) is necessary for the Nation’s stability and state politics in Sabah.

The Prime Minister who is also the chairman of PH, stated that however, the cooperation between PH Sabah, BN Sabah, and GRS is still at the discussion stage and has not been finalised.

“The statement regarding the agreement between PH and BN Sabah previously was only at the level between the two parties and has not involved GRS.

“We (want) to cooperate with certainly Umno–BN and GRS, that is why I came (to Tawau) as well and held several discussions with the Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Hajiji to ensure there is an agreement between GRS, PH, and BN,” he said after chairing the Sabah PKR State Leadership Council (MPN) meeting, here yesterday.

Also present was Sabah PKR MPN chairman who is also Deputy Minister of Higher Education Datuk Mustapha Sakmud along with the top leadership of Sabah PKR.

Anwar said during the meeting at the PH and BN Sabah levels, he also informed the members of the meeting that he was going to Tawau to meet Hajiji to hold discussions on the matter of the agreement between the three parties to be more broad and open.

“So that’s what I want to explain. Why is it necessary? Because for us, the priority is national and state political stability and secondly, the relationship between the state and the Federal should be good,” he said.

Asked if PH was optimistic that it would be able to work with GRS in the next state election, Anwar said he saw the matter as positive after holding discussions among the PH leadership.

“I can speak on behalf of PH and I am optimistic because I have had discussions and I see this as very positive... as for GRS let them decide,” he said.

Earlier, the media reported that BN and PH agreed to cooperate in the Sabah PRN17 through a joint statement from the Unity Government’s secretariat chief, Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, and the Secretary-General of PH, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

In response, Hajiji, who is also the Chairman of the Sabah People's Alliance (GRS), stated that GRS is ready to contest solo and focus on cooperation with other local parties that have similar views in the PRN17 should PH and BN Sabah's final decision is to cooperate in the PRN17. — Bernama