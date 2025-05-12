KEPALA BATAS, May 12 — The family of Malaysia’s fifth Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi described the renaming of Kepala Batas Junior Science College (MRSM) to Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi MRSM as a profound honour and recognition to his legacy.

Abdullah’s son, Tan Sri Kamaluddin said the renaming held special significance as it was in his father’s former parliamentary constituency of Kepala Batas.

“It really is a very meaningful gesture as the college is in Kepala Batas, a place close to Pak Lah’s (Abdullah) heart. This is where he was born, grew up, educated and where he, along with his parents were laid to rest. He also served the people of Kepala Batas for over three decades.

“On behalf of our family, I extend our gratitude to the Malaysian government, the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) and also Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, all leaders and the people of Kepala Batas for bestowing this honour upon my father today,” he said during a speech at the renaming ceremony here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister officiated the ceremony, while Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, Rural and Regional Development Ministry secretary-general Datuk Khair Razman Mohamed Annuar and Penang Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Hamid were also present.

Kamaluddin shared that following his father’s death, his family had received many visitors offering their condolences and shared personal stories about Abdullah, many of which highlighted his calm patient nature.

To them, Abdullah was a man who treated everyone with respect, regardless of status and never drew distinctions between people.

“To truly understand who Abdullah was, we need only read his collected works of poetry “Mencari Damai Abadi”. That was who Pak Lah really was, a humble man who lived his life according to Allah’s teachings, a simple soul chosen to lead a nation.

“His poetry is his legacy, not roads, bridges or skyscrapers. They offer a way of life for us as a guide till the hereafter,” he added. — Bernama