KUCHING, May 11 — Sarawak records between 700 and 800 new cases of kidney failure annually, with approximately 4,800 patients currently undergoing dialysis.

This alarming figure was revealed by Sarawak General Hospital (HUS) consultant nephrologist Dr Clare Tan Hui Hong during the launch of World Kidney Day 2025 at a shopping mall here today.

“Every year, we have about 700 to 800 new patients diagnosed with kidney failure who need to start dialysis. In total, we currently have around 4,800 patients on dialysis in Sarawak,” she told reporters after officiating the launch.

Dr Tan said the increasing number of kidney failure cases is concerning, emphasising the urgent need for preventive measures and greater public awareness.

“Dialysis centres are expanding. There are about 25 government-run dialysis facilities across Sarawak, with a new one set to open in Selangau Health Clinic by the end of the year. We also have around 12 charity-run centres, and more are in the pipeline,” she said.

Despite the growing number of dialysis centres, Dr Tan stressed that prevention remains far more critical than treatment.

“More than just focusing on dialysis, we must address the root issue — prevention. Raising awareness about kidney health is essential to slowing down the number of people progressing to kidney failure.”

She also cited national health survey data showing a worrying trend: the prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in Malaysia increased from 9.07 per cent in 2011 to 15.5 per cent in 2018 — rising from roughly one in 11 persons to one in six or seven.

Although no new nationwide surveys have been conducted since 2018, Dr Tan expressed hope that initiatives like World Kidney Day campaigns could reverse the upward trend.

This year’s World Kidney Day carries the theme “Detect Early, Protect Kidney Health”, emphasising the importance of early detection and lifestyle interventions in reducing CKD cases.

“Let us work together to fight the epidemic of chronic kidney disease and to stop this epidemic,” Dr Tan urged.

Also present at the event were Kelab Rotary Kuching president Charlie Ong, COR Holder of NKF Kota Samarahan Dr Nurizaidah Ishak, and NKF Kota Samarahan regional unit coordinator Nur Ezzatul Sahadah Jelani. — The Borneo Post