KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — The government’s decision to gazette the speed limit of 30 kilometres per hour (30 km/h) in school zones is a timely measure to protect lives, in line with the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) and global efforts to enhance road safety.

Executive Director of Safe Kids Malaysia, Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), Professor Dr Kulanthayan K.C. Mani said that reducing vehicle speed even by one kilometre per hour can reduce the risk of death by five per cent.

“If the average speed is reduced by five per cent, the risk of fatal accidents can be reduced by up to 30 per cent,” he told Bernama in conjunction with the 8th United Nations Global Road Safety Week (UNGRSW), from May 12 to 18, themed Walking and Cycling Safe.

According to him, the impact of collision on human is highest at speeds exceeding 30 km/h because the human body can only absorb impact energy maximally at that limit.

“Exceeding 30 km/h significantly raises the risk of death,” he said.

Statistics in 2023 showed that Malaysia recorded nearly 600,000 accident cases and 6,473 deaths, equivalent to one accident every 53 seconds and one death every 80 minutes and of the total, more than 67 per cent of the victims involved motorcyclists and passengers.

Kulanthayan clearly stated that this speed limit measure needs to be supported with the provision of safe infrastructure such as 30km/h signboards, road bumps, pedestrian crossings, bicycle lanes, bus stop areas, and the use of reflective clothing as well as bicycle helmets for children.

He also emphasized the importance of cultivating a culture of zero summonses, zero accidents, and zero road deaths through the involvement of all parties — government, industry, community, insurance companies, and automotive.

“The use of technology such as monitoring cameras, electronic cameras, and dashcams also needs to be expanded to enhance enforcement and monitoring on the roads,” he said.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook was reported to have said that the government will gazette a speed limit of 30 km/h in all school zones following an average of 70 deaths recorded each year in school areas, making this effort an urgent necessity.

According to the WHO, a speed limit of 30 km/h in populated areas, schools, and pedestrian zones has been scientifically proven to reduce the risk of death and serious injury, as well as supporting safer walking and cycling.

This World Road Safety Week also urged UN member countries to expand this initiative in an effort to achieve the target of reducing road traffic deaths and injuries by 50 per cent by year 2030. — Bernama