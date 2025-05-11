BUKIT MERTAJAM, May 11 — Police seized 98 motorcycles belonging to mat rempits (illegal street racers) in an integrated operation along the North-South Expressway (PLUS) from Seberang Jaya to Sama Gagah early today.

The Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) District Police Headquarters (IPD) said in a statement tonight that “Op Tutup Samseng Jalanan Bersepadu” targeted illegal racing hotspots, with 350 motorcycles inspected and 245 summonses issued for various traffic offenses.

“Nine individuals were arrested under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving,” it said.

Authorities also noted groups of teenage spectators gathering along the highway during the weekend races, where modified bikes reached excessive speeds, rode against traffic, and created noise disturbances - endangering both riders and other motorists.

The integrated operation involved personnel from SPT Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division, Seberang Jaya Police Station, Penang Contingent Headquarters, Bukit Aman Highway Patrol Unit (EMPV), and PLUS Auxiliary Police.

Police reminded the public to abide by road laws and regulations for everyone’s safety and stressed that such operations would continue to be carried out regularly. — Bernama