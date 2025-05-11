IPOH, May 11 — Nurul Izzah Anwar, candidate for the post of Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) deputy president kicked off her campaign for the 2025-2028 party elections by engaging with grassroot members in Perak yesterday.

The Temu Rapat Akar Umbi Bersama Nurul Izzah (grassroots engagement with Nurul Izzah) programme drew more than 1,000 PKR members, including representatives from the women’s wing, Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK), and state branch leaders.

Nurul Izzah, who is also a PKR vice president said in her speech that her decision to contest the party’s number two position stems from a desire to unite members through the strength and role of women.

“Everyone knows that we (women) often play a supporting role. We rarely get to be in the lead role (heroine). But this time, I’ve made the decision, this is my party, and I care deeply about this cause,” she said.

The nomination process for the party election, which ended at 11.59pm Friday night, saw Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim remain unchallenged for the president’s post, while the deputy president post will be a straight fight between Nurul Izzah and Economy Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Rafizi Ramli, who is the incumbent.

In the contest for Vice President, 12 candidates have submitted their nominations, including four incumbents; Nik Nazmi Nik Mat (Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability), Chang Lih Kang (Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation), Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar), and Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (Selangor Menteri Besar).

Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim, political secretary to the Finance Minister, is the sole candidate for the position of AMK chief, while the PKR Women’s chief post will see a one-on-one contest between Fadhlina Sidek (Education Minister) and Rodziah Ismail (member of Parliament for Ampang).

The PKR National Congress, including the AMK and Women’s Congress, is scheduled to be held from May 22 to 24 in Johor Bahru, with May 23 set as polling day. — Bernama