KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — The driver of a Nissan Navara pickup truck suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run incident near the Duta Toll Plaza on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) has been arrested.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said the suspect, a 32-year-old local man, has been remanded for two days.

“The motorcyclist, a 53-year-old local man, suffered a fractured collarbone and an ankle injury, while his 49-year-old wife sustained more serious injuries.

“She suffered a broken ankle, fractured right ribs, and brain haemorrhaging due to the collision,” he said in a statement today.

Preliminary investigations revealed the crash occurred at 2.30pm and involved the pickup truck and the couple’s motorcycle.

Upon reaching the scene, the suspect attempted to overtake another motorcycle but failed to avoid the victims’ motorcycle and struck its right side.

“The first police report was lodged at 6.55pm the same day by the pickup driver.

“Following investigations, a remand application was made, and the suspect is now held for two days at the Dang Wangi lock-up to assist with the probe.

“The case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving,” he added.

Mohd Zamzuri said both victims were taken to Sungai Buloh Hospital for treatment.

Earlier, a one-minute video clip went viral on social media showing the pickup fleeing the scene after crashing into the couple’s motorcycle.