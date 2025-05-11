TAWAU, May 11 — Malaysia’s civil servants must champion professionalism and play a strategic role as ambassadors of excellence, particularly as the nation takes centre stage as Asean Chair this year, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

He said Malaysia’s leadership of Asean will highlight the capabilities and strong commitment of its civil service in delivering its responsibilities.

“Let us unite in elevating the nation’s standing through efficient governance, effective communication, and public service delivery that reflects the values of Madani,” he said in his address at the Madani Rakyat: Bersama-sama Ketua Setiausaha Negara programme today.

Shamsul Azri advised civil servants not to be merely reactive, but to take a proactive approach in formulating more resilient policies, strengthening trade strategies and accelerating efforts to diversify the economy.

He stressed that this is crucial to ensuring Malaysia’s long-term economic resilience and safeguarding the well-being of its people against the uncertainties of global policies.

He emphasised that every civil servant must uphold integrity, exercise a high level of accountability and resist any form of abuse of power.

“According to the Corruption Perceptions Index published by Transparency International in 2024, Malaysia ranks second among Asean countries after Singapore, with a score of 50.

“Nevertheless, it is imperative for all Malaysians to work together to realise the national vision of being among the world’s top 25 countries by 2033. This can only be achieved by continuously improving accountability and transparency in public sector governance,” he said.

Shamsul Azri also reminded civil servants to protect the nation’s image, particularly when dealing with matters of national sensitivity, such as the flag or any issue that touches on the 3Rs (race, religion and royalty).

“As civil servants, our role goes beyond implementing policies and directives. We are the backbone of the nation and the driving force behind the Malaysia Madani aspiration,” he said.

He urged the more than 800 civil servants present at the event to uphold the value of loyalty, not merely in words, but in every action, decision and responsibility entrusted to them. — Bernama