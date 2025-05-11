KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Police confirmed today that a vandalism case involving a vehicle belonging to the Sri Gading MP’s service centre has been resolved.

According to Harian Metro, Batu Pahat district police chief Assistant Commissioner Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani said that investigations revealed the suspect suffers from mental health issues, and that the incident was not politically motivated.

“Police responded swiftly and managed to identify the individual involved. I thank the Batu Pahat District Police Headquarters for their prompt action,” said Sri Gading MP Aminolhuda Hassan in a statement today.

Earlier, in a Facebook post, Aminolhuda — who is also Johor Pakatan Harapan and state Amanah chairman — explained that the incident occurred around 11am yesterday when an unidentified individual on a motorcycle smashed the front, rear and side windows of a Toyota Estima parked outside the service centre.

He added that one of his officers witnessed the act and gave chase, but the suspect managed to escape. However, the officer was able to record the motorcycle’s registration number and lodged a report at the Yong Peng police station.

Aminolhuda revealed that the vehicle sustained significant damage, including a shattered rear windscreen, cracked front windscreen, broken side mirrors and rear lights, as well as 17 hammer dents. The repair costs are expected to reach thousands of ringgit.

He said he received news of the incident just after welcoming his 12th grandchild, via a call from his service centre’s chief of staff.

Describing the act as senseless, Aminolhuda wrote, “What is the sin of this old MPV? The car was donated by my wife for use by my office staff after I won the Parit Yaani state seat in the 13th general election.”

He added that the MPV holds sentimental value, having served the Parit Yaani constituency from 2013 to 2022, and continues to support community work in Sri Gading.