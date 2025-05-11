KOTA KINABALU, May 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today paid a courtesy call on Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Musa Aman at Istana Seri Kinabalu here.

Anwar arrived at the palace at around 11am, shortly after the special aircraft carrying him landed at Terminal Two of Kota Kinabalu International Airport at 10.35am to begin a one-day working visit to the state.

He signed the guest book before holding a four-eyed meeting with Musa in the Special Visitors’ Hall.

This was Anwar’s first courtesy call on Musa since his appointment as the new Sabah Governor in January.

The half-hour meeting concluded with a luncheon in the palace’s dining hall.

After the meeting at Istana Seri Kinabalu, Anwar proceeded to Tawau to officiate the Closing Ceremony of the Sabah Madani Rakyat Programme (PMR) 2025 at Dataran Majlis Perbandaran Tawau.

While in Tawau, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to hand over the completed Tamu Desa Sabah project, present the Sabah Entrepreneur Excellence Awards and launch the Solar Madani Programme.

Anwar and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor are also expected to conduct a walkabout to observe the services provided by federal agencies and departments participating in the programme.

The prime minister is scheduled to return to Kuala Lumpur later this evening. — Bernama