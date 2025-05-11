KOTA KINABALU, May 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived here this morning for a one-day working visit to Sabah.

The special aircraft carrying the prime minister landed at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport at 10.35 am, where he was received by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and members of the state Cabinet.

Anwar is later scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Musa Aman at Istana Seri Kinabalu.

He will then depart for Tawau to officiate at the closing ceremony of the state-level Madani Rakyat Programme (PMR) 2025 at the Tawau Municipal Council Square at 2 pm.

While in Tawau, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to hand over the completed Tamu Desa Sabah project, present the Sabah Entrepreneur Excellence Awards and launch the Solar Madani Programme at the three-day PMR 2025 event that began on Friday.

Anwar and Hajiji are also expected to conduct a walkabout to observe the services provided by federal agencies and departments participating in the programme. — Bernama