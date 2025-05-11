KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today urged party members to unite ahead of the upcoming state elections, which he likened to going to war.

He said Umno must enter these “battlefields” with a refreshed narrative.

“We have already begun to witness signs of a resurgence. Allah has granted us victory in Nenggiri, Mahkota, and Ayer Kuning,” he said during his speech at Umno’s 79th anniversary celebration at the World Trade Centre here.

“But remember, we must not be complacent with small victories, because a much greater battlefield lies ahead.

“We must step into this battlefield with a fresher narrative, more strategic communication, and sharper, more decisive, and bolder efforts.”

Malaysia is set to face the Sabah state election first, followed by polls in Melaka and Johor, leading up to the 16th general election (GE16), which must be held by February 17, 2028.

“Let there be no conflict among us, and certainly do not fall into the trap of perceptions and sentiments that only weaken the party.

“Our perspectives may differ, but we must move in unison, for that is the key to regaining the people’s support,” Zahid said.