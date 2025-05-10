KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — Urban renewal must be prioritised to protect public health and ensure the safety of communities, as many ageing strata properties are showing signs of severe deterioration, according to the Malaysian Real Estate and Housing Developers’ Association Institute (Rehda).

In a statement yesterday, Rehda said the issue was a key focus of the recent International Strata Symposium, held on April 8 and 9 in conjunction with Malaysia’s Asean Chairmanship.

The event brought together experts from Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia to discuss legal reforms and redevelopment strategies for ageing strata developments.

Rehda warned that inaction on urban renewal could accelerate property value decline and increase social and economic costs.

“Delaying intervention in areas experiencing urban decay risks worsening problems such as crime, economic stagnation, inequality and further devaluation of properties,” it said.

The association highlighted early warning signs in parts of Kuala Lumpur, especially in ageing flats suffering from poor maintenance and a lack of reinvestment.

Rehda cautioned that without timely intervention, these neighbourhoods could devolve into urban slums.

It added that strategic, policy-led reforms are critical to preventing long-term social fragmentation and avoiding costly future repairs.

Regarding land rights concerns, Rehda noted that the Prime Minister and policymakers have pledged legal protections for individual property ownership.

“These legal safeguards will support transparent, community-driven urban renewal and reinforce property rights,” it said.

Rehda stressed that well-executed urban renewal could revitalise cities, boost the economy and protect vulnerable communities.

To continue the conversation, it will host two key events namely the Executive Dialogue on the Position Paper — Urban Renewal: Making It Work on May 26, and Sustainability Conversations: Transforming Urban Landscapes through Renewal on June 10. — Bernama