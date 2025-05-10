MIRI, May 10 — An official statement on the outcome of the Petros-Petronas discussions will be issued by both Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg when the time is right, said Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi.

The state utility and telecommunications minister expressed confidence that the two leaders will reach a mutual agreement on the matter, including issues related to the Distribution of Gas Ordinance (DGO) 2016.

“They will come to an agreement and resolve issues concerning Petros and Petronas.

“Let the prime minister and premier decide — they have already met. I believe they will issue a joint statement. I believe that.

“I have no further comment until the time comes (for them to make the announcement),” he told reporters here today after representing the Premier at the 2025 Miri Madani Service Programme at the Miri Indoor Stadium today.

When asked about a leaked letter from his ministry regarding the DGO 2016 that has gone viral, Julaihi declined to comment directly.

However, he reaffirmed that under the DGO 2016, Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) is the officially appointed sole gas aggregator in Sarawak.

“As for the rest, I do not wish to comment further. Let this issue be resolved by the Prime Minister and the Premier,” he said.

Earlier during the event, Julaihi clarified that the DGO 2016 pertains strictly to gas distribution and not oil.

“We are aware that the letter in question, which was circulated by the media, has turned this into a heated national issue.

“In truth, I cannot say much. The letter was issued by the Ministry (of Utility and Telecommunications) and used polite language and there was no intention of using harsh words,” he said.

Julaihi reiterated that both the prime minister and premier had already met to seek a consensus on the Petros-Petronas issue, which he believes includes the matter of gas distribution.

Media reports have claimed that the Sarawak government issued a letter of demand to Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB) over alleged non-compliance with Section 7(e) of the DGO 2016, specifically concerning the operation of a PCSB-owned facility at the Miri Crude Oil Terminal (MCOT). — The Borneo Post