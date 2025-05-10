KOTA KINABALU, May 10 — Absenteeism, unauthorised leave and uncertified sick leave are among the most common offenses committed by civil servants, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar revealed.

Speaking at the Jelajah Taat Setia Madani Sabah programme yesterday, Shamsul Azri warned that department heads who fail to address or conceal integrity violations will face disciplinary action, including demerit points.

“Governance-related offenses, for instance, carry a 15 per cent demerit penalty,” he said. “However, the number of offenders remains low — less than 10 per cent of civil servants. The most frequent violations include unauthorised overseas travel and uncertified sick leave.”

The Jelajah Taat Setia Madani initiative, a nationwide effort to strengthen loyalty and integrity in the civil service, drew over 2,000 Federal and state public sector employees in Sabah — the second state to host the programme after Negeri Sembilan.

Jointly organised by the Malaysia Nationhood Academy (AKM), the Chief Secretary’s Office (KSN), and the Sabah State Government, the event aligns with the Malaysia Madani philosophy, emphasising efficiency, accountability and loyalty among civil servants.

Shamsul Azri stressed the need for tailored approaches to Sabah’s unique logistical challenges under the Public Service Reform Agenda.

He also urged civil servants to uphold trust in government services, stating, “Strong loyalty ensures effective policy implementation.”

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Noor echoed the sentiment, reminding public servants that they represent the government.

“The people observe our every action. We must maintain high standards to preserve trust in the Madani government,” he said.

The event featured a keynote talk by AKM Director-General Datuk Dr Roslan Hussin on embedding Madani values in civil service.

A Malaysia Madani video was also launched as an educational tool for AKM’s outreach efforts.

The programme included government agency exhibitions and a “Jualan Rahmah” initiative offering affordable goods and services. AKM plans to expand the tour nationwide to reinforce loyalty and service excellence among civil servants. — The Borneo Post