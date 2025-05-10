MIRI, May 10 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said the state government’s efforts to accelerate comprehensive development and ensure its benefits can be enjoyed by all its people can be achieved through continuous support from the federal government.

He said that although many successes have been achieved in Sarawak over the past 61 years, there is still much more economic and infrastructure development needed, and its implementation requires close cooperation between the Sarawak state administration and the federal government.

“Therefore, I would like to express my highest appreciation to the Honourable Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for his concern through the Malaysia Mandani aspiration, which supports the desire of the people of Sarawak to enjoy progress on par with Peninsular Malaysia,” he said in a speech to officiate the Bakti Madani Programme (PBM) Miri 2025 today.

The text of his speech was read by the Sarawak Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi.

Abang Johari said the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government he leads always works closely with the Anwar-led Madani government for the development of Sarawak in particular and of the country in general.

“With the establishment of close ties at the political and administrative levels, we can certainly face challenges and resolve any issues that hinder our development process,” he said.

Abang Johari said that the Bakti Madani Programme (PBM) Miri 2025 which is taking place over three days starting yesterday, reflects the spirit of camaraderie between the federal government and Sarawak government, as well as the joint commitment of both parties in delivering services that directly benefit the people.

According to him, the selection of “Sarawak Maju Makmur” as the theme of the programme here is in line with the establishment of the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE), which also included the Miri area in 2008, an initiative under the administration of the fifth Prime Minister, the late Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, to develop rural areas.

“We are well aware that the establishment of economic corridors is a previous initiative of the federal government aimed at bridging the regional development gap in Malaysia by focusing on large-scale investments and economic activities supported by mega infrastructure development,” he said.

With the economic generation in the SCORE area, he also said the Sarawak government is confident that the aspiration towards economic transformation, which emphasises economic diversification based on high-value industries, can be realised.

“This year, SCORE has become one of the main contributors to Sarawak’s economic growth with an investment amounting to RM125 billion, creating more than 53,000 job opportunities for the people of Sarawak,” he added. — Bernama