KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today received a courtesy visit from Biduanita Negara Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin and discussed various topics related to the arts.

Anwar said the courtesy call, held at his office in Putrajaya, was also attended by Siti Nurhaliza’s husband, Datuk Seri Khalid Mohamad Jiwa, who represented Yayasan Nurjiwa.

“Various topics were discussed, including the crucial role that Siti Nurhaliza can play in educating and serving as a role model for today’s young entertainers and artistes.

“We also touched on the importance of diversity in artistic performances so that they are always relevant to the changing times and the needs of the new generation,” he posted on Facebook.

Last year, the country’s number one singer received the 2024 Biduan Negara Award at the National Art Awards (ASN) ceremony, becoming the third woman to be given the honour after the late Puan Sri Saloma in 1978 and the late Datuk Sharifah Aini in 2006.

Siti Nurhaliza first ventured into the entertainment industry in 1995 and throughout her involvement, she has won over 300 awards from within and outside the country, including 42 awards at the Music Industry Award; Anugerah Bintang Popular Berita Harian (25); Anugerah Planet Music (28); MTV Asia Award (four) as well as the Malaysia Book of Records recognition twice.

She has also recorded more than 200 songs in 20 albums, held over 60 concerts locally and internationally and was listed as one of the 500 Most Influential Muslims in the World as well as having held a solo concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 2005. — Bernama