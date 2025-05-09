GEORGE TOWN, May 9 — A dentist lost RM300,440 after falling victim to a scam syndicate offering a non-existent job.

Timur Laut police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the 72-year-old victim was duped after receiving a WhatsApp message on Feb 28 from an unknown number offering an online job opportunity through the “JEM Abundance Store (JBS)” app, which promised returns of up to 15 per cent.

“The victim accepted the offer and was instructed to make payments purportedly to cover the cost of items ordered by customers. The suspect also directed the victim to register a business account via the JBS Shop app provided,” he said in a statement last night.

Abdul Rozak said the victim made 17 transactions amounting to RM300,440 into 11 bank accounts between March 10 and April 17.

He said the victim grew suspicious after failing to receive any promised returns and decided to stop making payments when the suspect demanded more money.

“The victim later lodged a police report. Investigations are ongoing, including efforts to identify and trace the syndicate involved.

“The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating,” he added.— Bernama