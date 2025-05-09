KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli has confirmed that he will defend his PKR deputy president post in the May 23 election, while reiterating his welcome for a contest to strengthen internal democracy.

Rafizi said he officially submitted his nomination form today and looked forward to engaging with members as part of a nationwide tour to promote reformist ideals.

“As I’ve said before, I welcome any candidate who wishes to run, as this will further ignite the spirit of democracy within the party,” he said in a statement.

He also announced a series of engagements under the Hidupkan Idealisme Reformasi Dalam Ujian Kuasa (HIRUK) banner, which he described as a platform to ensure PKR remains committed to its reformist foundations while in power.

“We will be travelling to various states to meet party members face to face, share our views and present our plans for the future,” he said, adding that he and his team were focused on strengthening the party’s direction.

Rafizi stressed that the roadshow aimed to reconnect the leadership with grassroots members, particularly at a time when the party must demonstrate that its ideals can survive the challenges of governance.

The first stop of the tour will be in the southern region, with a forum scheduled on May 11 in Seremban for members from Melaka and Negeri Sembilan.

Rafizi ended his message by thanking supporters for their continued backing and called on all members to maintain the spirit of reform regardless of the pressures of being in government.

Earlier, Nurul Izzah Anwar, the daughter of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, confirmed her candidacy for the deputy presidency while simultaneously rejecting allegations of nepotism.