KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli has confirmed his bid to defend the party’s number two post, officially setting up a one-on-one contest with vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar ahead of the central leadership elections.

His name was listed on PKR’s election website ahead of the nomination deadline at 11.59pm tonight, according to Free Malaysia Today.

Rafizi had previously declared his intention to defend the position, which he won in 2022 after defeating Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

In March, he said he had “no choice” but to contest again to ensure a healthy internal competition without derailing PKR’s role in government.

Just two days ago, he reaffirmed that decision and welcomed challengers.

Nurul Izzah, meanwhile, has gained strong backing from party leaders including vice-president Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Wanita chief Fadhlina Sidek, youth chief Adam Adli Abdul Halim and senior political secretary Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

MORE TO COME