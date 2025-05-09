KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — If you’re in Puchong on May 17, set your alarm early — there’s a charity bazaar happening that’s more than just good fun.

Beautiful Gate Foundation for the Disabled (Puchong Centre) is hosting the event from 8am to 1pm at the Taman Wawasan Puchong basketball court, and it’s all for a meaningful cause.

The aim? To raise RM100,000 for the centre’s yearly operational expenses and shine a light on the work they’ve been doing since opening their doors in 2013.

The Puchong Centre supports youths with intellectual and learning disabilities through character-building programmes, emotional support, and hands-on vocational training — all to help them live more independently and integrate better into society.

The charity bazaar is designed to be a bridge between the special needs community and the wider public, offering an interactive platform where visitors can engage directly with the youth and their families.

But this bazaar is not just about collecting donations. It’s designed to be a bridge between the special needs community and the wider public, offering an interactive platform where visitors can engage directly with the youth and their families.

Trainees will also get a taste of entrepreneurship by running their own stalls — an experience aimed at building their confidence, social skills, and practical know-how for future employment.

There’s a family angle too: parents and guardians are encouraged to take part alongside their children, promoting teamwork and shared responsibility in running small businesses.

So whether you’re keen on supporting a good cause, meeting inspiring individuals, or just browsing what’s on offer at the stalls, this charity bazaar is worth pencilling into your calendar.

Come for the community spirit, stay for the stories behind every booth.