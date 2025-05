KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — A Perodua Myvi and a Mitsubishi Triton were struck by a fallen tree on Jalan Penaga in Bangsar this afternoon.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call at 3.03pm regarding the incident.

Commander of Operations, PBK I Ramli Mohd, confirmed that no casualties were reported.

Efforts to cut down and clear the tree were subsequently conducted with the help of Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

The operation was successfully concluded at 4.38pm.