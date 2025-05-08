IPOH, May 8 — Perak police seized drugs worth more than RM4.6 million following the arrest of four individuals in two separate drug raids between May 5 and 6 around Sitiawan and Lumut, Perak.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said the first case involved three suspects, including a Vietnamese woman, while the second case involved a single suspect.

“On May 5, a team from the state Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department arrested a 28-year-old local man and a 24-year-old Vietnamese woman, believed to be involved in drug trafficking, at around 7.30pm at a house in Simpang Tiga, Sitiawan.

“Police seized 15,342 grams of powder suspected to be MDMA, or ecstasy,” he said during a press conference at the Perak police headquarters this morning.

He added that officers also inspected a motorcycle parked in front of the house and discovered 237 grams of drugs, also believed to be ecstasy.

Equipment believed to be used for drug packaging was also confiscated at the scene.

Following the arrest, police raided a flat in Taman Sejati, Sitiawan, later the same evening at around 8.55pm.

Noor said a 50-year-old local man was arrested, and officers seized 114 grams of suspected ketamine and 50 Eramin 5 pills weighing approximately 13 grams.

“Guided by all three suspects, police conducted a follow-up raid the next morning, May 6, at around 7.19am at a house in Desa Manjung Raya, Lumut. The property is believed to have been used as a drug packaging and storage facility.

“During the raid, police seized 11,437 grams of ecstasy, 299 grams of ketamine, and additional drug packaging equipment,” he said.

He stated that the total value of the drugs seized across all three locations is estimated at RM4,595,272.

All three suspects tested positive for benzodiazepine (Eramin 5) and have previous records related to criminal and drug offences.

“The syndicate is believed to have been active in drug trafficking activities since March 2025.

“The drugs were intended for distribution within the state and could supply up to 90,516 addicts,” he said, adding that the three suspects have been remanded for seven days until May 12.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

In the second case, Noor said a 29-year-old man, believed to be involved in drug trafficking, was arrested on May 5 during a raid at a hotel along Jalan Mohamad in Sitiawan.

“Upon further investigation, the suspect led police to a car parked in front of the hotel, where officers discovered 16 packets of compressed dried leaves suspected to be ganja, weighing approximately 16,607 grams and valued at around RM51,500,” he said.

He said the suspect tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and also has previous records related to drug and criminal offences.

“This drug syndicate is also believed to have been active since March 2025. The drugs were intended for local distribution and could serve approximately 12,000 addicts,” Noor stated.

This case is also being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and the suspect has been remanded for seven days until May 12.