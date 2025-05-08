KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Employers in Malaysia must now personally oversee the departure of their foreign workers at international exit points, under new government rules aimed at tightening oversight of foreign labour movements.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the decision followed a joint committee meeting between the Home Ministry and the Human Resources Ministry.

He said the measure aims to improve the management of the Check Out Memo, which records the official departure of foreign workers.

"With today’s agreement, employers are now required to be present at international exit points to manage the exit registration of foreign workers, just as they are required to manage the entry of foreign workers," Saifuddin said in a statement reported by The Star.

Employers who fail to comply may face restrictions on future quota applications and dealings with immigration authorities.

The government has also agreed to allow foreign workers to switch employment across different sectors, he said.

Previously, foreign worker transfers were only allowed within the same sector under conditions such as company restructuring or closure.

Saifuddin said the updated policy allows applications for intersectoral transfers, which will benefit employers, workers and the government.

He said the change follows good practices promoted by international labour organisations and adopted in developed countries.

The minister reminded relevant parties of their obligation to to stay informed and follow the updated regulations on foreign worker management.