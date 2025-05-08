PUTRAJAYA, May 8 — Malaysia is aiming for the presidency of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Assembly for the 2026–2029 term, said Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said the Cabinet had endorsed the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) to lead the country’s bid for the role.

“On May 29, KPKT will represent Malaysia in Nairobi, Kenya, to contest for the UN-Habitat presidency. We hope to proudly raise the Jalur Gemilang on African soil,” he said at the KPKT 2024 Excellence Appreciation Ceremony here today.

Nga earlier stated that KPKT has been entrusted with making all necessary preparations to support the nation’s candidacy.

UN-Habitat, established under the mandate of the United Nations General Assembly, is responsible for promoting socially and environmentally sustainable urban development, with the goal of ensuring adequate housing for all.

Meanwhile, Nga called on KPKT staff to equip themselves with knowledge and skills aligned with technological advancements and global geopolitical shifts, in line with the ministry’s people-centric mission.

“We also need unity and commitment across all levels of society, in line with the 4P (People, Public, Private Partnership) concept - to effectively address global issues that directly impact governance and the well-being of the people.

“Continuous improvements in good governance are also essential to meet public needs,” he said.

A total of 411 KPKT staff from various agencies received the Excellent Service Award, which includes a RM1,000 incentive and a certificate.

Also present were Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu and KPKT secretary-general Datuk M Noor Azman Taib. — Bernama