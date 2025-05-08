KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — A lorry driver has been arrested to assist in investigations into an accident involving six vehicles at the Guthrie Highway exit heading towards the Bukit Subang traffic lights, which left two people seriously injured yesterday.

Sungai Buloh district police chief Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor said the incident, which occurred at about 1.20pm, involved a 31-year-old man who was driving the lorry from Batu Arang towards Cyberjaya and is believed to have lost control of the vehicle.

“Preliminary investigations based on dashboard camera footage revealed that the lorry first collided with a Proton Saga, which then hit four other vehicles in an adjacent lane travelling in the same direction.

“All the vehicles involved were badly damaged while the 29-year-old driver of the Proton Saga and her four-year-old daughter, who was in a child seat in the back, were seriously injured,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Hafiz said the other vehicles involved were two cars, a van and a multi-purpose vehicle.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving.

Members of the public who have information on the incident are urged to contact Insp Azie Azyantie Mohd Rafae at 013-6756317 or the Sungai Buloh district police headquarters operations room at 03-61561222. — Bernama