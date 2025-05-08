KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — A loan shark syndicate targeting Malaysians working in Singapore has been dismantled following the arrest of four individuals in raids around the city.

Johor police chief Datuk M Kumar said the suspects, three local men aged between 30 and 34, and a 27-year-old woman, were detained by the Johor Baru Selatan district police’s D7 Criminal Investigation Division on April 17, according to a report published in Buletin TV3 today.

“Initial investigations revealed the group was paid between RM100 and RM350 to commit acts of mischief such as splashing paint, locking victims’ homes, and issuing threats to those who failed to repay their loans.

“Items seized during the raids included a car, four mobile phones, a can of paint, a small knife, house keys with keychains, victim information sheets, and materials used for writing threat notes,” he said in a statement today.

Kumar added that all suspects tested positive for methamphetamine.

He said the syndicate lured Malaysians working in Singapore by offering loans via social media platforms such as Facebook and TikTok.

“The loans were transferred directly into borrowers’ bank accounts without any formal agreements, and interest rates ranged between 20 and 50 per cent, with transactions conducted through Singapore-registered accounts,” he said.

Kumar said police believe nine cases have been solved following the arrests — six in Johor including Johor Baru Selatan, Johor Baru Utara, Kluang, and Seri Alam, and three in Pahang.

“The case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code (for mischief), Section 29B of the Moneylenders Act 1951 (for harassment of borrowers), and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (for drug use).

“The suspects are scheduled to be charged at the Batu Pahat Magistrates’ Court today,” he added.