SHAH ALAM, May 8 — The Higher Education Ministry has been urged to emphasise ASEAN awareness among students at all its institutions to ensure Malaysia cultivates future leaders well-versed in regional affairs.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul stressed the importance of this initiative amid global developments where strong, stable regional partnerships are vital for shared prosperity.

“ASEAN must function as a united bloc with mutual understanding. Here, we see immense potential – our region comprises around 700 million people, 40 per cent of whom are youth. Cooperation is essential, or we risk losing the ASEAN spirit.

“Without it, we could face undesirable conflicts like those in the Middle East, Africa, or the India-Pakistan tensions. Our nearly 60-year foundation of peace, freedom, and neutrality must be strengthened to maintain fraternal ties among ASEAN nations,” he said when met after the 2nd Consultation Meeting Dinner of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly’s Young Parliamentarians Caucus (YPA) here tonight.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) Secretary-General Siti Rozaimeriyanty Abdul Rahman, Selangor State Assembly Speaker Lau Weng San, and YPA Chairman Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah were among those present at the event.

Regarding the YPA meeting, Johari – who also serves as AIPA President – said key agreements reached during the three-day meeting included enhancing ties among member states, particularly through youth parliamentary networks.

“Datuk Shahar will conduct an ASEAN-wide tour to promote sustained engagement among young leaders beyond annual meetings,” he added.

Held since Monday, the YPA meeting focused on strengthening youth participation in policymaking, addressing economic disparities, digital transformation, and inclusive development. — Bernama