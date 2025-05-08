KUCHING, May 8 — Belgian semiconductor company Melexis (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd is ramping up its operations in Kuching with plans to hire more young local talents, particularly in electronic and software engineering, over the next three to five years.

This strategic move is part of Melexis’ broader innovation expansion in integrated circuit (IC) design and testing.

In an exclusive interview with The Borneo Post, its chief executive officer Marc Biron revealed that the company is not only increasing its workforce but is also deepening collaborations with local universities and institutions to build a long-term talent pipeline.

“We are not just here to get a number of people but to have connections and relationships with universities, students, and academicians, while building up a long-term partnership,” Biron said, adding that Kuching is a promising location for recruiting high-quality talent.

Melexis, which initially operated from a small space within the XFAB facility, has since relocated to a four-storey facility in Samajaya Free Industrial Zone.

Currently, the company is using about three-quarters of the building, leaving room for future expansion.

“There are over 70 people working at the Melexis facility in Kuching now. We’re continuing to test wafers, but we’re also expanding in innovation, research and development,” he noted.

To bridge the gap between academic curricula and the industry requirements, Melexis has been collaborating with Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas), and strategic partners such as SMD Semiconductor and Centre for Technology Excellence Sarawak (Centexs).

These partnerships are aimed at upskilling fresh graduates and aligning their competencies with the evolving demands of the semiconductor industry.

A significant challenge in the industry, he noted, was that the fresh graduates often lack the necessary skills to start their careers in the industry, especially in integrated circuit (IC) design and test solution development.

In view of that, he said universities have proposed involving Melexis experts in delivering short, supplementary lessons to better prepare students.

Looking ahead, Melexis aims to develop new products and applications in Kuching, including automotive-grade ICs.

An estimated 50 new recruits, including engineers, technicians, and operators, will be needed in the next phase of growth.

“Two years ago, the focus was on wafer testing. Today, we are innovating and developing products that serve the global automotive industry.

“Our chips are found in major car brands around the world,” he said, adding that the company might consider constructing a second building in the future, although such plans would not materialise before 2026.

As Melexis marks 35 years since its founding in Belgium by Roland Duchatelet, Françoise Chombar and Rudi De Winter, it continues to uphold its vision that electronics will be the cornerstone of future automotive technologies.

“Thirty-five years ago, there were no electronics in cars. Today, the impact of our work reaches nearly every continent, and that is something Sarawakians can be truly proud of,” he said.

In anticipation of its continued growth, Biron stated that the market for Melexis’ products is expanding, highlighting XFAB as their primary wafer supplier.

He also emphasised Malaysia’s stable and neutral geopolitical stance as a key factor that helps mitigate global uncertainties.

“I believe Malaysia, overall, occupies a neutral geopolitical position. The nation’s leaders have maintained constructive relationships with major powers, including China, the United States, and European countries.

For businesses to thrive, such neutrality is essential. I believe Malaysia is in an advantageous position in this regard, he opined. — The Borneo Post