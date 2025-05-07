PUTRAJAYA, May 7 — The work-from-home (BDR) policy for civil servants will be maintained flexibly in conjunction with the upcoming Asean Summit at the end of this month.

The Public Service Department (JPA), in a statement, said the policy, outlined under Clause SR.4.1.2 of the Human Resource Management Service Circular (MyPPSM), aims to balance agency needs with the well-being of employees, including work-life harmony.

“In line with this approach, department heads are empowered to consider BDR applications from employees who may be affected by traffic congestion during the Asean Summit,” JPA said.

The department added that the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to resilient and empathetic governance, aligning with the core values of Malaysia Madani, such as well-being, compassion, and efficient public service delivery.

Eligible civil servants are encouraged to liaise with their respective department heads for consideration.

The policy’s implementation must adhere to the procedures and conditions outlined in MyPPSM, JPA said.

The 46th ASEAN Summit is scheduled for May 26 and 27 in Kuala Lumpur, bringing together leaders from all 10 ASEAN member states to discuss regional issues, foster economic cooperation, and champion inclusivity and sustainability.