KUALA TERENGGANU, May 7 — Two men were charged in the Sessions Court here today with trafficking in 591.39 kilogrammes of methamphetamine and heroin in Setiu last month.

The charges against Nik Khairil Shahruzie Nik Rozlan, 32, and Muhamad Reduan Meor Hussin, 38, were read before Judge Mohd Zul Zakiqudin Zulkifli. However, no plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

According to the first and second charges, both men, along with another individual still at large, are accused of trafficking in 480.38 kg of methamphetamine and 109.89 kg of heroin on the banks of Sungai Setiu at around 9pm on April 23.

Muhamad Reduan faces an additional charge of trafficking in 1.02 kg of methamphetamine at about 10pm the same night, near Pulau Tok Bilal, Sungai Setiu.

The charges were framed under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same act, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

Upon conviction, the offence carries the mandatory death penalty or life imprisonment, along with not less than 15 strokes of the cane if not sentenced to death.

The case was prosecuted by deputy public prosecutor Nurul Najah Azhar. Nik Khairil Shahruzie was represented by lawyers Anasuha Atiqah Mat Saidi and Muhammad Izzat Hasizan, while Muhamad Reduan was represented by Syameer Haziq Shaharuddin.

The court fixed August 3 for mention at the Setiu Magistrate’s Court.

On Monday, acting Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director DCP Mat Zani @ Mohd Salahuddin Che Ali said two individuals had been arrested in connection with the seizure of nearly 600kg of methamphetamine and heroin worth RM25 million, the biggest in the East Coast so far this year. — Bernama