KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, is receiving treatment at Putrajaya Hospital after suffering from food poisoning.

A close source said Mohd Na’im’s condition has stabilised and he has been discharged from the intensive care unit (ICU).

“As of now, YBM (Mohd Na’im) is in stable condition and has been allowed to leave the ICU,” the source told Astro Awani today.

According to the source, Mohd Na’im began experiencing symptoms of food poisoning last Monday and initially received treatment at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL), before being discharged the same day.

However, his condition worsened, and he was admitted to Putrajaya Hospital yesterday.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Irmohizam Ibrahim, Group Managing Director of the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL), shared on Facebook that he visited Mohd Na’im at the hospital.

In his post, Irmohizam expressed hopes for Mohd Na’im’s swift recovery and described him as a role model in promoting Islamic values and fostering unity among Malaysians.