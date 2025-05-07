KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Malaysia has imposed definitive anti-dumping duties on imports of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) from China (from 2.29 per cent to 11.74 per cent), and Indonesia (37.44 per cent), effective today.

The Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) said this came after the conclusion of its months-long investigation into unfair trade practices.

The anti-dumping investigation, initiated on August 9, 2024, was conducted under the Countervailing and Anti-Dumping Duties Act 1993 and its associated regulations.

The ministry said the investigation concluded that PET from China and Indonesia had been entering the Malaysian market at prices below the domestic selling prices in the respective exporting countries, causing material injury to Malaysia’s domestic PET industry.

“These duties will be enforced by the Royal Malaysian Customs Department for a five-year period, starting May 7, 2025 and ending May 6, 2030.

“The imposition of these duties is expected to address the issue of unfair trade practices and provide relief to the domestic PET industry,” said Miti.

Interested parties, including local producers, importers, exporters, and trade associations involved in the investigation, may request access to the non-confidential version of the final determination report by submitting a formal written application.

The ministry added that the move underscores Malaysia’s commitment to protecting its domestic industries from unfair competition and ensuring a level playing field for local manufacturers. — Bernama