MACHANG, May 7 — A 46-year-old man was killed when the car he was driving crashed into a lorry at KM50.5 of Jalan Kota Baru–Kuala Krai, here yesterday.

Machang district police chief Supt Ahmad Shafiki Hussin said preliminary investigations found that the victim was driving a Proton Wira from Kota Baru towards Kuala Krai when the crash occurred at about 11.55am.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the victim lost control of the car, skidded into the opposite lane, and collided with a Scania lorry travelling from Kuala Krai towards Kota Baru.

“The car’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was sent to Machang Hospital for a post-mortem,” he said in a statement, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Those with information about the incident are urged to come forward to assist in the investigation and may contact traffic investigating officer Inspector Khairulanwar Adam at 011-10085165 or the Machang District Police Headquarters Operations Room at 09-9751222. — Bernama