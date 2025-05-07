KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Selangor DAP Wanita secretary Nalina Nair Rama Krishnan remains acquitted of a disorderly conduct charge, for allegedly causing a disturbance at a police station here four years ago.

During today’s proceedings at the High Court, deputy public prosecutor Noor Dayana Mohamad informed Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin that the prosecution was withdrawing its appeal against the Magistrate’s Court decision to acquit and discharge the 36-year-old on August 10, 2023.

“In light of the withdrawal, the prosecution’s appeal is hereby dismissed,” said Judge Muhammad Jamil. Also present was Nalina’s counsel, Farida Mohamad.

On August 10, 2023, Magistrate Nadia Othman acquitted and discharged Nalina after finding that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against her at the close of its proceedings.

Nalina was charged under Section 90 of the Police Act 1967 for allegedly committing the offence at the lobby of the Dang Wangi district police headquarters at 9pm on August 19, 2021.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, Nalina expressed gratitude to her legal team for their unwavering commitment and courage in defending her. — Bernama