PUTRAJAYA, May 6 — A 12-year-old boy was found drowned in a pond near the flyover at Precinct 17.

Putrajaya police chief ACP Aidi Sham Mohamed said police received an initial report about the incident from a member of the public at 5.12 pm yesterday.

He said the boy was discovered by passers-by and brought to the Emergency Department at Putrajaya Hospital.

“Doctors there confirmed the boy’s death. A post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow at 8 am,” he said when contacted today.

Aidi Sham said preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had been swimming in the pond with two of his friends at the time of the incident. — Bernama