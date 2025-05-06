KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — An elderly man was charged at the Sessions Court in Butterworth today with the murder of his male friend last month.

The accused, Yee Fat Seong, 70, nodded to indicate he understood the charge when it was read out before Judge Nor Azah Kasran, according to a report in Harian Metro today.

However, no plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

According to the charge, Yee is accused of causing the death of Loo Ah Teong, 63, at a rest hut along Jalan Kolam, Cherok Tokun, in Central Seberang Perai between 2pm and 3.22pm on April 27.

The charge is framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment for a term of not less than 30 years and up to 40 years.

If not sentenced to death, the offender shall also receive no fewer than 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurameera Shahrul Azrin prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented.

The court denied bail and set June 30 for mention.

Earlier, media reports stated that the victim had been beaten with a wooden stick before being stabbed with a knife during the incident on April 27.