MELAKA, May 4 — The Melaka Road Transport Department (RTD) will not hesitate to take stern action against individuals caught operating micromobility vehicles on public roads.

Deputy Director Khairul Aswad Abdul Halim said the department is aware of a viral 18-second video showing three individuals riding electric scooters on a public road.

“We would like to stress that this behaviour is illegal and poses a danger not only to those involved but also to other road users,” he said in a statement today.

He added that under Section 54(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 [Act 333], any individual operating an unauthorised vehicle on a public road may be prosecuted.

“If convicted, offenders may face a fine of up to RM1,000, imprisonment for up to three months, or both,” he said.

He said the use of micromobility vehicles such as e-scooters, hoverboards, monowheels, Segways, and unapproved electric bicycles on public roads is strictly prohibited under the Road Vehicle (Prohibition of Use) (Amendment) Order 2021, which came into effect on Dec 17, 2021.

“Micromobility vehicles are only permitted in designated areas such as recreational parks, dedicated lanes, or private premises, not on public roads,” he said.

He also urged parents to closely monitor their children’s movements, particularly concerning the growing use of micromobility vehicles.

“Any violations of this regulation can be reported to the RTD or nearest authorities for further action,” he added.

The viral video on TikTok showed three individuals riding electric scooters, believed to be at a traffic light junction along the Alor Gajah-Melaka Tengah-Jasin Highway near Bachang yesterday. — Bernama