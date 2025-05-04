KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Fire broke out at a workshop on the Bukit Jalil Highway, Bandar Puchong Jaya, Selangor, today, destroying 20 cars and three motorcycles.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Assistant Director of Operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said 21 firefighters from the Puchong, Subang Jaya, Seri Kembangan and Damansara fire and rescue stations rushed to the scene following a distress call at 10.56 am.

“On arrival at the location at 11.04 am, extinguishing operations were immediately carried out. The fire involved a class B building used as a car and motorcycle workshop,” he said in a statement today.

He said the fire destroyed about 70 per cent of the workshop structure. No casualties were reported.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation. — Bernama