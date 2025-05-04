SEMPORNA, May 4 — The government is considering replacing the Tun Sharifah Rodziah static offshore forward operating base, managed by the Royal Malaysian Navy, with a new, more dynamic operational model.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the proposed concept involves a mobile forward operating base, which would sustain security operational capabilities in Sabah, particularly along the east coast.

“The government is committed to maintaining the strategic advantage of a forward operating base. We will soon deliberate on and determine the most suitable replacement model for the naval base,” he said.

“I want to assure the public that Sabah’s security and sovereignty remain a top priority. We fully acknowledge the vital role this base plays in safeguarding the region,” he told reporters during a visit to the Tun Sharifah Rodziah naval base yesterday.

Mohamed Khaled highlighted that the base has been instrumental in maintaining security along Sabah’s east coast, contributing to the current low levels of abductions and intrusions.

“We must take these steps because we recognise that the challenges and threats in eastern Sabah are ongoing. These include both conventional threats and those posed by non-state actors such as terrorist groups.

“Cross-border crimes, such as abductions, illegal fishing and human trafficking, also remain persistent concerns.

“This is why the Defence Ministry and the government continue to prioritise Sabah’s security,” he emphasised, adding that coastal surveillance will be further enhanced through the expansion of the coastal radar network.

He noted that the federal government has invested over RM500 million in the construction of military camps in Sabah, specifically Kem Felda Sahabat in Lahad Datu and Kem Paradise in Kota Belud.

“As for Kem Felda Sahabat, we will ensure the current contractor works on improving progress at the site,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Khaled has called for the termination of the contractor responsible for the military staff housing project at the Joint Task Force 2 (ATB2) headquarters in Kem Kukusan.

“The project, approved in 2021 with an allocation of approximately RM77 million, was scheduled for completion this year. However, it is now clearly behind schedule and has been classified as a failed project.

“I have instructed that the contractor be terminated and appropriate steps taken to appoint a new contractor to resume the work,” he said.

He added that ATB2 personnel are currently forced to rent accommodation outside the base, an arrangement he described as unacceptable.

“Personnel welfare is a key element in maintaining operational readiness. This project has faced excessive delays, and we are treating the matter with urgency to ensure its completion. The Public Works Department or the Ministry will oversee the project moving forward,” he said. — Bernama