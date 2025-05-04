TAWAU, May 4 — The government has allocated RM10 million this year to implement the Madani Camp Programme in military camps nationwide, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He said the ministry had proposed the initiative to ensure military personnel and their families also benefit from a programme similar in spirit to the Madani Economic Programme.

As an example, Kabota Camp here has been identified for a stingless bee honey (kelulut) project aimed at generating income for members of the 7 RAMD Armed Forces Welfare Body (Bakat) and their spouses.

“We decided to bring the Madani Economic Programme into military camps, as communities outside are already enjoying its economic benefits.

“Boustead Plantation Berhad, a subsidiary of the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT), is also involved,” he said during a visit to the kelulut honey project site and the new military family housing (RKAT) construction area at Kabota Camp, accompanied by Army Chief Gen Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan.

Mohamed Khaled added that the ministry has also received support from the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) to implement other projects, including fertigation and mushroom cultivation.

“Each camp can choose its own focus based on local interest. For example, the kelulut honey project at Kabota Camp is carried out in collaboration with Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT), which has expertise in this field,” he said.

He noted that such projects not only help generate additional income but also contribute to the national economy if expanded.

Meanwhile, Madani Camp participant Staff Sergeant Muhammad Zamzuri Zulkefli expressed his gratitude for being selected for the kelulut honey project, which has helped increase his family’s income.

“We received training from UMT experts on how to care for the bees.

“This project follows the 3T concept – ternak (rear), tinggal (stay), and tuai (harvest). It’s easy to manage, and my wife, who’s a homemaker, can look after it in her free time,” he said.

UMT Knowledge Transfer Centre director, Dr Zuha Rosufila Abu Hasan, said the programme is a collaboration between the Defence and Higher Education ministries, involving four universities in the first phase.

UMT leads the kelulut honey project, UTHM is implementing hydroponic initiatives, while UiTM and UniMAP are focusing on mushroom cultivation.

“These projects provide direct benefits to camp communities and bring university research closer to the people. They are also aimed at improving household incomes,” she said.

Dr Zuha explained that UMT offers workshops covering basic beekeeping, downstream product development, and bee trap making.

She said kelulut bees are reared in wooden boxes and can produce about one kilogramme of honey each month.

“At Kabota Camp, 60 hives are managed by 20 Bakat participants. The market price for a kilogramme of pure kelulut honey is over RM500,” she added. — Bernama