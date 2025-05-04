KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today congratulated Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong following the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) sweeping victory in the island nation’s general election.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said the people of Malaysia and Singapore shared longstanding ties, adding that the prosperity and security of both nations are “indivisible”.

“I wish you and your team continued success as you carry forward the responsibilities of leadership in this new term,” he said.

“As we look to the future, our two countries are building a habit of deep collaboration at all levels — a vital foundation as we navigate profound challenges to global order and international trade,” he added.

Anwar also highlighted the Johor–Singapore Special Economic Zone (SEZ) as a key initiative reflecting the growing cooperation between the neighbouring countries.

Singapore’s PAP won 87 out of 97 seats in yesterday’s polls, securing 65.57 per cent of the vote and reinforcing the party’s long-standing dominance.

This was Wong’s first election since taking over from Lee Hsien Loong in 2024.

His leadership was tested by a rejuvenated opposition and growing global economic uncertainties, including potential US tariffs announced — and later paused — by President Donald Trump.

Wong’s popularity, bolstered by his role leading Singapore’s Covid-19 task force, helped the PAP regain ground after declining support in the 2020 election.

Despite facing controversies, including a high-profile family dispute involving Lee Hsien Loong and the conviction of a former transport minister for graft, the PAP retained its overwhelming majority.