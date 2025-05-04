KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed strong confidence today that the ongoing dispute between Petronas and Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) will be resolved fairly and respectfully.

He confirmed speaking with Sarawak Premier Tun Abang Johari Openg yesterday to discuss the issue, consistent with previous understandings between the federal and state governments.

“Once the premier returns from his official visit to London, United Kingdom, we will promptly hold further discussions to finalise the matter,” Anwar said in a social media post earlier today.

In his statement, Anwar also urged all parties involved to refrain from making public pronouncements or pursuing unilateral actions regarding the dispute while discussions are ongoing.

The prime minister reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to finding a solution that fully acknowledges Sarawak’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), while simultaneously maintaining national unity and cohesion.

At the heart of the dispute is Sarawak’s assertion of regulatory control over its own oil and gas resources via Petros, challenging the exclusive rights granted to Petronas under the federal Petroleum Development Act 1974 (PDA).

Sarawak established Petros as its state-owned oil and gas entity in 2017, a move that initiated complex legal and political negotiations concerning resource ownership and management rights established under the PDA.

While a Commercial Settlement Agreement (CSA) was agreed upon in principle between Petronas and the Sarawak state government in 2020, several key components reportedly remain unresolved and require finalisation.

The long-standing issue has significant political dimensions tied to state rights and resource sovereignty, alongside major economic implications for both Sarawak and the Malaysian federation as a whole.