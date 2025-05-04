PUTRAJAYA, May 4 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has handed over the case of missing person Pamela Ling Yueh, who is believed to have been abducted, to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

The commission said that the woman failed to show up at its headquarters on April 9 after being requested to present herself at its headquarters on April 9 to assist investigations under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001, adding that its officers had failed to contact her via her communication device.

“A police report was also filed by the lawyer representing the woman regarding her disappearance on the same day.

“Accordingly, MACC has handed over the search efforts to PDRM based on the police report that was filed,” the commission said, and urged all parties to refrain from speculating or spreading information from unverified news sources and to allow the police to conduct their investigation.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa was reported earlier today as saying that police had recorded statements from 12 witnesses, including family members, MACC officers and the victim’s lawyer to assist investigations. — Bernama



