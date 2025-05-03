KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — InDrive Malaysia said it “is currently engaging with the relevant regulatory authorities to seek further clarification following a recent notice of revocation by the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD).”

The global ride-hailing company said it has “proactively reached out to the relevant agencies to understand the situation better and take the necessary actions” to ensure the continuity of its services in Malaysia.

“We are committed to providing safe, reliable and accessible mobility solutions to the tens of thousands of people across Malaysia who rely on our platform every day. As a global mobility and urban services platform, inDrive operates with the highest regard for local laws, regulations, and the communities we serve.

“We will provide updates once we have received further clarity from the authorities. We thank you for your understanding and continued support,” it said in a statement to Bernama.

According to a news report, APAD has given inDrive a three-month deadline to return its Intermediation Business Licence (IBL) following the company’s failure to comply with regulations introduced in 2019.

The action against inDrive also marked the second termination notice involving a Russian-founded e-hailing service following Maxim’s in 2023. — Bernama





