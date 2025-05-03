IPOH, May 3 — Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang said there are no plans yet to draft laws addressing the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, but the National Guidelines on Artificial Intelligence Governance and Ethics (AIGE) are being utilised as a reference to regulate its use.

He said the ministry had held consultations with industry players regarding the implementation of AIGE, and all parties involved have agreed to adhere to the guidelines.

“There is no clear time frame yet (for an AI law), but that is our eventual goal... so that this guideline (AIGE) can be enforced as law.

“In the meantime, existing laws such as the Communications and Multimedia Act and the Penal Code remain applicable,” he told reporters after officiating the Perak Ignite Entrepreneur Summit 2025 at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Yuk Choy here today.

Previously, the media reported that National Anti-Financial Crime Centre (NFCC) deputy director-general Ahmad Sazilee Abdul Khairi said that scammers are exploiting the rapid advancement of AI technology to make significant profits.

He emphasised the importance of the public staying informed and being vigilant against fraud syndicates using AI-generated content to deceive people.

Launched in September last year, AIGE serves as a foundation should the government decide to introduce legislation on AI-related matters. — Bernama